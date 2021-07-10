Dawn M. King, 55, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Post Falls, Idaho. She was born in Pueblo, Colo., on Nov. 3, 1965, to Harold and Jo Anne Knabe. They moved to Troy in 1978.
In high school, Dawn played volleyball and was also a cheerleader. Though short in stature but high in spirit, she loved being a part of the team.
After high school, she attended Kinman Business University. Upon graduation, Dawn went to work for Jay Jacobs in Moscow, where, through a mutual friend, she met her future husband, David.
After leaving Jay Jacobs, Dawn went to work managing Andrew’s Hallmark in Moscow. Dawn loved the 20-plus years that she was with Hallmark. Whether helping a customer celebrate a happy occasion or lending a sympathetic ear, Dawn always had the right thing to say. One of her greatest joys was mentoring the hundreds of young college women that worked for her over those years while they were attending the University of Idaho, many of whom she remained in contact with long after they graduated and went on to their careers.
She was an avid reader, enjoyed puzzles, camping and was a fantastic cook. Many times after a meal with friends, she would be asked for a recipe and she would respond that she didn’t follow one — she just added “a little of this and a little of that” until it tasted just right.
Dawn cherished her in-laws and loved each one of them very much. She always enjoyed the many family gatherings that they had.
Dawn married her husband, David, in 1986 in Moscow, where they lived for 28 years before moving to Post Falls, Idaho, in 2014. She is survived by her husband of nearly 35 years, David King, of Post Falls; her brother, Steve Knabe; and nieces Lacey and Shawna, of Pueblo, Colo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Jo Anne Knabe.
Per Dawn’s wishes, there will be no funeral. Dawn loved animals (especially dogs); if you wish to make a donation, it can be made to the humane society of your choice.