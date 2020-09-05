Dawn Nichols, a lifelong area resident, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene because of complications of heart disease. She was 79.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 19 at Burnt Ridge Cemetery in Troy. A celebration of life will be held afterward from noon to 3 p.m. at her home in Moscow. If you would like to stop by to share a story of Dawn, there will be cookies and drinks while social distancing outside.
The family suggest memorials be made to the Humane Society of the Palouse, Moscow Volunteer Fire Department or the Idaho State Snowmobile Association.