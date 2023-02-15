Dean N. Johnston, 77, passed away at home Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Coeur d’Alene.
Dean was born Oct. 10, 1945, in Moscow, the son of Gilbert N. and Irene Grace Johnston. He had two brothers, Robert Johnston and Richard Johnston.
He spent his younger years in Palouse. Dean graduated from Palouse High School and then went on to the University of Idaho in Moscow. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
He met Linda Cable in Lewiston. They were married and had three children, Charisse, Denise and David. They later divorced. Dean met Tamara Merrell in Blackfoot, Idaho. She brought her son Keith and daughter Tara into the family when they married.
Dean worked for the Lewiston Tribune and the Blackfoot News for a while. He then worked for Farm Bureau Insurance in Pocatello and transferred to Coeur d’Alene. He retired in 2020.
Dean enjoyed sports; playing football and baseball in high school, and then later, watching his children, grandchildren and Alma Mater (Go Vandals) play. He also loved photography and going for drives.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy; daughters Charisse (David) Czaja and Denise (Rod) Taylor, son David (Kristy) Johnston, son Keith (Cindy) Merrell and daughter Tara (Mike) Sims; and 11 grandchildren, Ashtyn, Alex, Ben, Chris, Sam, Nick, Jack, Austin, Austen, Addyson and AJ. Also his brother Bob.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Richard.
A celebration of life will be held this summer in Coeur d’Alene.
English Funeral Chapel of Coeur d’Alene is in charge of arrangements.