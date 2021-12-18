Deanna Mae Frostad, longtime Pullman resident, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at her home. She was just a few days away from celebrating her 83rd birthday.
Deanna lived her life very proud of her strong generational roots in eastern Washington and growing up the youngest child of six on the family farm near Edwall. Since she was the youngest, many in her family called her “Babe,” and she loved showing that she could hold her own contributing to the farm’s daily tasks. As a teen, she was delighted to be the first girl in the Kintschi family allowed to drive harvest truck. Deanna graduated from Edwall High School and held many jobs through her lifetime. She was working as a bookkeeper at a local grain elevator one day when Alvin Frostad began his summer job. Deanna and Alvin were engaged just three months later and married spring break of Alvin’s last term at Whitworth College. Soon after, they moved to Seattle for Alvin’s medical school and Deanna worked as a bookkeeper in area department stores. Their oldest was born right as school was ending.
Alvin’s residency program was through the military, which was the only time in her life that she lived away from Washington. Their family grew as they lived in Texas, Hawaii and New York. In October 1970, they made their final move to Pullman and Dr. Frostad started his pediatric practice. Deanna worked in the office and kept the books for more than 30 years. Deanna supported Alvin at work, yet also helped him with Boy Scouts, fishing and camping trips, all of which were ways to enjoy her much-loved activity of spending time with family. The only caveat that made the day better was if she caught the biggest or most fish of the day, and she usually accomplished that goal.
Deanna was well known for her creativity and skills at gardening and crafts and had countless projects over the years both for her home and the community. Deanna and Alvin have been faithful and steady members of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Pullman — from its humble beginnings in people’s living rooms to the current large congregation.
Deanna is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Alvin. Together, they were often seen hand-in-hand as they walked, anywhere they went. Deanna’s loving devotion to family was felt by her children, Jill (Jim) Whitbread, David Frostad, Mike (Lauren) Frostad, and Kim (Tim) Holmstrom; as well as the true joys of her life, her three grandchildren, Tiffany, Erin, Joey and her six great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time. The family suggests memorial gifts in her memory be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church in Pullman. Online guest book is at kimballfh.com.
Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is caring for the family.