Llewellyn “Al” Pingree
Llewellyn “Al” Pingree, 88, of Pullman, and formerly of Moscow, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the Memory Villas at Bishop Place in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Llewellyn “Al” Pingree
Llewellyn “Al” Pingree, 88, of Pullman, and formerly of Moscow, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the Memory Villas at Bishop Place in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
What your neighbors are reading
Your guide to the best businesses in the region