Betty Newby
Betty Newby, 88, formerly of Pullman, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: March 3, 2020 @ 1:12 am
