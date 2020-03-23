Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 49F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: March 23, 2020 @ 12:53 am
COVID-19 is officially present on the Palouse.
The concept of the 19th hole might be placed on hold, but otherwise golf courses in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington are in full swing despite the coronavirus pandemic.
I could tell you to stay home as someone intimately involved in one of the area hospital’s emergency planning and response.
These are “interesting times we live in” is the understatement of the month, year or who knows how long. I’m glad I have access to news, especially local news.
Gritman Medical Center’s COVID-19 hotline is available for those with questions about symptoms, testing and home treatment regarding the coronavirus.
Texas G. Neal, 82, of Garfield, died Saturday, March 21,
2020, at Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman. Kramer Funeral
Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Travel safe with road and snow reports
Where you go for what you do. The region's best source for events, arts, culture ... everything.
Search archives for the Daily News and Lewiston Tribune here.
What your neighbors are reading
Your guide to the best businesses in the region