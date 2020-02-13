Hussein M. Zbib
Hussein M. Zbib, 61, of Pullman, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at his Pullman home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Ray D. Copeland
SPOKANE — Ray D. Copeland, 87, of Spokane and formerly of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at home in Spokane. Pacific NW Cremation & Funeral of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph C. Watson
Joseph C. Watson, 74, of Pullman, died, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.