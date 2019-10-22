Walter Kochan

Walter Kochan, 97, of Moscow, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Frances George

LEWISTON — Frances George, 84, of Lewiston and formerly of Moscow, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Laura Denning

Laura Denning, 66, of Moscow, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at her home in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Fliger

Mary Fliger, 77, of Princeton, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

