Walter Kochan
Walter Kochan, 97, of Moscow, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Frances George
LEWISTON — Frances George, 84, of Lewiston and formerly of Moscow, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Laura Denning
Laura Denning, 66, of Moscow, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at her home in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Fliger
Mary Fliger, 77, of Princeton, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.