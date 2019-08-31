Orrin Lyon
Orrin Lyon, 82, of Milton-Freewater, Ore. and formerly of Moscow, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Harbor View Medical Center in Seattle. Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, of Milton-Freewater, Ore. is in charge of arrangements.
Jack C. Carloye
Jack C. Carloye, 92, of Pullman, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
George L. McCurry
George L. McCurry, 80, of Moscow, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Nick J. Staihar
Nick J. Staihar, 83, of Moscow, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.