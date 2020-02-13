Hussein M. Zbib

Hussein M. Zbib, 61, of Pullman, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at his Pullman home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Ray D. Copeland

SPOKANE — Ray D. Copeland, 87, of Spokane and formerly of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at home in Spokane. Pacific NW Cremation & Funeral of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Joseph C. Watson

Joseph C. Watson, 74, of Pullman, died, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

