Doyle K. Ireland

ONAWAY — Doyle K. Ireland, 68, of Onaway, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at his home in Onaway. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Kathleen Zillinger

Kathleen Zillinger, 63, of Troy, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Helen J. Marush

Helen J. Marush, 95, of Moscow, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Good Samaritan Moscow Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

