Doyle K. Ireland
ONAWAY — Doyle K. Ireland, 68, of Onaway, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at his home in Onaway. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Kathleen Zillinger
Kathleen Zillinger, 63, of Troy, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Helen J. Marush
Helen J. Marush, 95, of Moscow, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Good Samaritan Moscow Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.