Letha Drinkwine
Letha Drinkwine, 79, of Viola died Friday Oct. 23, 2020, at her home in Viola. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
John G. Russell
John G. Russell, 77, of Moscow, died Saturday Oct. 24, 2020, at Whitman Hospital in Colfax. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Nancy Lytle
Nancy Lytle, 74, of Moscow died Saturday Oct. 24, 2020, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Doug W. Brinkerhoff
Doug W. Brinkerhoff, 62, of Moscow died Saturday Oct. 24, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.