Letha Drinkwine

Letha Drinkwine, 79, of Viola died Friday Oct. 23, 2020, at her home in Viola. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

John G. Russell

John G. Russell, 77, of Moscow, died Saturday Oct. 24, 2020, at Whitman Hospital in Colfax. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Nancy Lytle

Nancy Lytle, 74, of Moscow died Saturday Oct. 24, 2020, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Doug W. Brinkerhoff

Doug W. Brinkerhoff, 62, of Moscow died Saturday Oct. 24, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

