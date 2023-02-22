Occasional snow showers. High 21F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%..
Considerable cloudiness. Low 9F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 1:38 pm
A man jogs through a flurry of snow along a gravel road Tuesday in Moscow.
The area will be well represented at the three-day Idaho state wrestling tournament starting Thursday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
A regular letter contributor to this page recently argued that evolutionary theory is wrong because, among other things, “No one has ever seen or documented macro-evolution such as a dog giving birth to a cat or a reptile to a bird” (Daily News, Feb. 17). I agree with this statement. If we d…
The lowly lentil, long overshadowed by sexier beans like adzuki, garbanzo and black turtle beans, is undergoing a glam campaign to elevate it into the pantheon of superfoods.
Helping dogs limit their aggression or learn how to go outside to relieve themselves are among the services offered by a business located just outside of Pullman.
Jean M. Chapman
Jean M. Chapman, 82, of Pullman, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at the Memory Villas at Bishop Place in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
