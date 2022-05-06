Iola L. Hatley
Iola L. Hatley, 99, of Moscow, died Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: May 6, 2022 @ 11:36 am
