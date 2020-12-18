Michael Rishling
Michael Rishling, 68, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at his home in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia L. Hart
Patricia L. Hart, 75, of Pullman, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Avalon Care Center in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home on Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
John W. Gilbert
John W. Gilbert, 73, of Potlatch, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Miss Dorothy Adult Family Home in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.