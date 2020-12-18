Michael Rishling

Michael Rishling, 68, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at his home in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia L. Hart

Patricia L. Hart, 75, of Pullman, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Avalon Care Center in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home on Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

John W. Gilbert

John W. Gilbert, 73, of Potlatch, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Miss Dorothy Adult Family Home in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

