A few clouds from time to time. High 56F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph..
Generally fair. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 8, 2021 @ 1:36 am
It was a busy road that drove Chris Mann to Pullman in 2018.
Washington State’s offense has grabbed the spotlight lately, and deservedly so.
It’s never a complete Idaho State Legislature session without some battling over defunding of education in general, and K-12 education in particular. This time, the fight was over the ostensible teaching of critical race theory, and its dissemination in the curriculum.
The University of Idaho’s independent student newspaper, the Argonaut, turned a new page this week, hosting the final production night for its weekly print product before shifting to a primarily online format.
The founder of the region’s largest private employer, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, opposes a proposal by Congressman Mike Simpson to help threatened and endangered salmon by breaching the four lower Snake River dams.
Troy J. Smith
Troy J. Smith, 57, of Pullman, died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at his Pullman home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Travel safe with road and snow reports
Where you go for what you do. The region's best source for events, arts, culture ... everything.
Search archives for the Daily News and Lewiston Tribune here.
What your neighbors are reading
Your guide to the best businesses in the region