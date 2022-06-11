Richard Gilder
Richard Gilder, 85, of Troy, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: June 11, 2022 @ 4:01 am
