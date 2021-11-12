Robert “Bob” Lathem
Robert “Bob” Lathem, 40, of Moscow, died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: November 12, 2021 @ 3:31 am
