Christie Renee Mathwig
COEUR D’ALENE — Christie Renee Mathwig, 63, of Coeur d’Alene and formerly of Moscow, died Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene. Yates Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
