Sandra Epstein
Sandra Epstein, 85, of Pullman, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Regency Assisted Living in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: November 11, 2020 @ 3:00 am
