Richard “Rick” Wride
GARFIELD — Richard “Rick” Wride, 67, of Garfield, died Monday, April 11, 2022, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: April 14, 2022 @ 2:15 am
