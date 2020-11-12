Barbara Evans
Barbara Evans, 74, of Pullman, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at her Pullman home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: November 12, 2020 @ 9:28 am
