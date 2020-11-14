William Thomas Gaskins Jr.
William Thomas Gaskins Jr., 76, of Pullman, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at his Pullman home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: November 14, 2020 @ 3:08 am
