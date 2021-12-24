James F. Spangler
LEWISTON — James F. Spangler, 79, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: December 24, 2021 @ 3:10 am
