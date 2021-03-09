Kurt A. Brantner
Kurt A. Brantner, 56, a resident of Palouse, died March 6, 2021, from injuries received in an auto accident on Highway 6, West of Potlatch, near the Washington border. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
