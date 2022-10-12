A good deal of sunshine. High 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 12, 2022 @ 7:37 am
A motorcyclist rides on one wheel Monday down Third Street in Moscow.
The kicker and punter position has a rich history at the University of Idaho.
The midterm battles are in full swing. Listening to the legacy media, you would think this November is an epic battle between righteous progressive elves and neo-fascist, MAGA-hat-wearing orcs. Middle Earth itself is at stake! Yawn.
This year’s Idaho Student Advisory Council met Monday and brought together 13 students from across the state. One of those students was Moscow’s Koharu Nomura, a fifth-grader at McDonald Elementary School.
Expansion of neurology and oncology care are components of a project Gritman Medical Center recently started at its downtown Moscow medical office building.
Faye J. Raspone
Faye J. Raspone, 93, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
