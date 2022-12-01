Kimi McElroy Griffin
DEARY — Kimi McElroy Griffin, 65, of Deary, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at her home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Snow this morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 22F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: December 1, 2022 @ 7:25 am