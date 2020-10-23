Maxine Esther Shaw
BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — Maxine Esther Shaw, 94, of Battle Ground, Wash., and formerly of Lewiston, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Battle Ground. Layne’s Battle Ground Funeral Home of Battle Ground is in charge of arrangements.
Richard L. “Dick” Emerson
Richard L. “Dick” Emerson, 84, of Pullman, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the Miss. Dorthy Adult Family Home in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Faith L. Kent
Faith L. Kent, 87, of Moscow, died Wednesday Oct. 21, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Joyce M. Huffman
Joyce M. Huffman, 94, of Moscow, died Wednesday Oct. 21, 2020, at Regency Assisted Living in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Batoul Khosravi Standley
Batoul Khosravi Standley, 84, of Moscow, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.