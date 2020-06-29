Ronald A. Foster
PULLMAN — Ronald A. Foster, 73, formerly of Palouse, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Memory Villas at Bishop Place in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home in Palouse is in charge of arrangements
Updated: June 29, 2020 @ 7:10 am
