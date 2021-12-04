John Parson Mix II
John Parson Mix II, 87, died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living of Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: December 4, 2021 @ 3:43 am
