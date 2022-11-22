Kenneth G. Arnold
SPOKANE — Kenneth G. Arnold, 63, of Pullman, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: November 22, 2022 @ 1:12 am