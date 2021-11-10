Catherine Williams
Catherine Williams, 62, of Deary, died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Larry Grassmick
Larry Grassmick, 78, of Moscow, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at his home in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Josephine E. Berthiaume
Josephine E. Berthiaume, 100, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.