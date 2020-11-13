Shirley Jean Trumbly Spratt
MERIDIAN — Shirley Jean Trumbly Spratt, 74, of Boise, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, peacefully at her home. Summers Funeral Home, Ustick Chapel, of Meridian is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley Jean Trumbly Spratt
