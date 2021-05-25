Francis “Andrew” Bayer Jr.
PHOENIX — Francis “Andrew” Bayer Jr., 84, of Phoenix and formerly of Lewiston, died Friday, May 14, 2021, in Phoenix. Red Mountain Funeral Home of Mesa, Ariz., is in charge of arrangements.
