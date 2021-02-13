Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. High around 20F. ENE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Cloudy skies. Low 12F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: February 13, 2021 @ 7:30 am
Pullman’s Karen Kiessling could have thrown herself a pity party.
TUCSON, Ariz. — No. 10 Arizona has a lot of fun playing its pressure defense, and that has taken a lot of the fun out of it for its opponents.
There’s a certain desperation in being an op-ed columnist lately. Advocating for anything that isn’t locked down in a left or right mindset seems to be a hopeless task. And that’s too bad — it’s fascinating to me that we’ve become so entranced with destructive theater that we’ve forgotten we…
A new Moscow High School group dedicated to combating “period poverty and stigma” recently collected more than 4,400 feminine hygiene products to be delivered to Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse and Family Promise of the Palouse.
MOSCOW — Close to $2 million is being invested at the Palouse Mall in Moscow for a 60,000-square-foot Target store that will debut at a date not yet disclosed.
Kenneth W. Kipp
Kenneth W. Kipp, 68, of Moscow, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at his home in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
