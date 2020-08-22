Viola Marie Mengelkamp Love
Viola Marie Mengelkamp Love, 96, of Spokane Valley and Formerly of Moscow, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the At Home Now Adult Family Home, in Spokane Valley, Wash. Short’s Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
