Patricia L. Ryan
Patricia L. Ryan, 84, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. High 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%..
Cloudy and becoming windy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: February 4, 2021 @ 1:59 am
What your neighbors are reading