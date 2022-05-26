Eric Baunach
Eric Baunach, 75, of Moscow, died Monday, May 23, 2022, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: May 26, 2022 @ 2:54 am
