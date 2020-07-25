Sheryl R. McPherson
SPOKANE — Sheryl R. McPherson, 63, of Spokane and formerly of Pullman, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Deaconess Medical Center in Spokane. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
