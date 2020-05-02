Carol C. Robinson
Carol C. Robinson, 68, of Moscow, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: May 2, 2020 @ 6:28 am
