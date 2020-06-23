Danial R. “Dan” Brannan
SPOKANE — Danial R. “Dan” Brannan, 70, of Pullman, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
