Jeanette R. Rod
Jeanette R. Rod, 90, of Moscow, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Robin Kay Kammeyer
Robin Kay Kammeyer, 61, of Potlatch, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangments.
Robert J. Jacobs
Robert J. Jacobs, 84, of Moscow and Genesee, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Bishop Place in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.