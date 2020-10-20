Jeanette R. Rod

Jeanette R. Rod, 90, of Moscow, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Robin Kay Kammeyer

Robin Kay Kammeyer, 61, of Potlatch, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangments.

Robert J. Jacobs

Robert J. Jacobs, 84, of Moscow and Genesee, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Bishop Place in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you