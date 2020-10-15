Russell Biggam
Russell Biggam, 70, of Moscow, died Monday Oct. 12, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas V. Faerber
LEWISTON — Thomas V. Faerber, 97, of Uniontown, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the Guardian Angel Home in Lewiston. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Gary A. Ennis
Gary A. Ennis, 59, of Moscow, died Tuesday Oct. 13, 2020, at his home in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Paul D. Groseclose
Paul D. Groseclose, 54, of Troy, died Wednesday Oct. 14, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.