Russell Biggam

Russell Biggam, 70, of Moscow, died Monday Oct. 12, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas V. Faerber

LEWISTON — Thomas V. Faerber, 97, of Uniontown, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the Guardian Angel Home in Lewiston. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Gary A. Ennis

Gary A. Ennis, 59, of Moscow, died Tuesday Oct. 13, 2020, at his home in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Paul D. Groseclose

Paul D. Groseclose, 54, of Troy, died Wednesday Oct. 14, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you