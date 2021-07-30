Robert K. Himes
COLFAX — Robert K. Himes, 65, a resident of Oakesdale, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the Whitman Hospital and Medical Center in Colfax. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of the arrangements.
