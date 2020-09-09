Michael Lee Kendall
Michael Lee Kendall, 64, a resident of Moscow, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Pacific Northwest Cremation and Funeral of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Christina R. Orcutt
Christina R. Orcutt, 71, of Pullman, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Bishop Place Assisted Living in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Geraldine F. Sturman
Geraldine F. Sturman, 91, a resident of Lewiston, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at the Golden Girls Residential Care in Lewiston. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Callie L. Nicholson
Callie L. Nicholson, 93, a resident of Moscow, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at the Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Brian L. Smith
Brian L. Smith, 54, of Colton, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, from injuries received in an agricultural accident that same day outside Colton. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.