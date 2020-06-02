Melvin L. Robinson
Melvin L. Robinson, 79, a resident of Palouse, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his Palouse home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
June M. Storey
June M. Storey, 74, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her rural Viola home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Tom Puckett
Tom Puckett, 71, of Moscow, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Bertle Spence
Bertle Spence, 94, of the Moscow/Genesee area, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.