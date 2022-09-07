Deborah “Debbie” Lynn Hill
Deborah “Debbie” Lynn Hill, 68, of Viola, and formerly of Palouse, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at the Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family.
Mary Blanton
Mary Blanton, 91, of Moscow, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
John Priester
TROY — John Priester, 83, of Troy, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.