Raymond F. Ahles
Raymond F. Ahles, 81, of Moscow, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Lora L. (Nowack) Neal
Lora L. (Nowack) Neal, 81, formerly of Garfield, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Stanley Acrey
Stanley Acrey, 70, of Elk River, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Monty J. Boydston
Monty J. Boydston, 62, of Moscow, died Monday, July 12, 2021, while cycling in Benewah County. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Arlen D. Davison
Arlen D. Davison, 88, of Pullman, died Monday, July 12, 2021, at Bishop Place Retirement Community in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.