Michael Sharp
Michael Sharp, 74, of Moscow, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Herbert Wallace
Herbert Wallace, 67, of Moscow, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Lois Dodson
Lois Dodson, 89, of Moscow, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Jerrie A. Jones
COEUR D’ALENE — Jerrie A. Jones, 75, of Pullman, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.